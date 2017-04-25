It wasn't an earthquake, but Mankato felt a big explosion this morning

Something odd happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mankato: The ground in the southern Minnesota town started shaking.

Loren Burkel felt it from his home in the city's downtown.

"I felt the floor move back and forth about three times, and my cat, Loose Shoes Charlie, went crazy, and a clock fell off the wall," Burkel recalled.

People around Mankato reported the earth shaking this morning. Some on Twitter thought it was an earthquake.

The city of Mankato, however, said it may have been a "pressure wave" caused by a combination of the weather and overpressure following blasting at a quarry just outside town.

The blast was felt across most of Mankato, the city said, and there were no reports of injuries or building damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the blast as having the same magnitude of an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale.