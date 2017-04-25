Ivanka Trump talks female entrepreneurs and her father at W20 Summit in Berlin

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump (second from left) arrives for a panel discussion with (from left) W20 co-Chairwoman Stephanie Bschorr, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump (second from left) arrives for a panel discussion with (from left) W20 co-Chairwoman Stephanie Bschorr, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. 