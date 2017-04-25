A Breitbart editor's libertarian case for Trump's 'buy American' order

President Donald Trump speaks at tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18.

John Carney, a former Wall Street Journal reporter now editing economics news at the right-wing website Breitbart, last week penned an op-ed titled "The Libertarian Case for Trump's 'Buy American' Order."

The order aims to strengthen current government policies to support U.S.-made products and workers.

Here's an excerpt from Carney's piece:

[L]ibertarians who favor voluntary association have no grounds to oppose Trump's "Buy America" order, because it gives expression to the right of Americans to voluntary association and freely-chosen trade. When their government spends, Americans have declared-through laws enacted generations ago and through the election of Donald Trump-that they prefer the government to spend locally. Depriving Americans of this right to control their government's spending in this way isn't free trade: it is forced trade.

Carney joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to discuss his column.

Use the audio player above to hear their chat.