President Trump's actual power when it comes to drug pricing

Before he was elected, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to take on big pharma lobbyists and the prescription drug price-fixing he claimed consumers were paying the price for.

But what — if anything — can he do now that he's president?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked with Walid Gellad, co-director of the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing, and MIT professor of economics Sara Ellison about drug pricing and what changes we may see to rising drug costs.

Hear their conversation by using the audio player above.