Report: Adrian Peterson agrees to deal with Saints

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) tries to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson plans to sign a deal with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reports.

"I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit."

The two-year-contract is said to be a one-year deal plus a one-year option.

Peterson told Anderson that the deal is worth a base total value of $7 million. Here are the terms Peterson says he has agreed to at this point: The 2017 compensation is $3.5 million (all guaranteed at signing), which includes a $1 million guaranteed salary in 2017 and a $2.5 million signing bonus. The maximum incentives package is $8.25 million and whatever incentives are reached in 2017 get added to the per-game roster bonuses in 2018. The 2018 compensation is $3.5 million, none of which is guaranteed. It includes $2.4 million in total roster bonuses (which includes a $750,000 roster bonus earned on third day of free agency plus $1.65 million in per-game roster bonuses), $1.05 million salary and a $50,000 workout bonus.

If the deal goes through, Peterson would play against his former team immediately. The Vikings are up against the Saints in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

Earlier this year, the Vikings said they would not exercise their $18 million option on Peterson's contract. Peterson, a Vikings top draft pick who's played 10 seasons with the team, was a team and NFL star for years. In recent years, however, he's been beset by injuries and controversy. He was suspended without pay for part of the 2014-15 NFL season over ongoing concerns about domestic abuse related to the physical discipline he administered to one of his children.