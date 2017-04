Music from monks and students at St. John's University

Music is big at St. John's University. Singing has been an integral part of the monastic life since its earliest days. And that tradition continues on the campus with the Gregorian Chant Schola of Saint John's Abbey and University.

It's a group of monks and students who perform during church services. They've even released a couple of CDs of their music. Father Anthony Ruff is the group's musical director.

