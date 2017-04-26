A majority of Americans find the tax system unfair, Pew study finds

President Trump unveiled his plans for restructuring the tax system on Tuesday.

His outline proposes replacing the existing seven income tax brackets with three, lowering tax rates for individuals and businesses, and eliminating several tax breaks.

There are several steps within Congress before the president's plan could become legislation.

While there isn't a national consensus on how to reform the tax system, new polling from the Pew Research Center shows that a majority of Americans view the tax system as unfair.

Caroline Bruckner, managing director of American University's Kogod School of Business Tax Policy Center and Joseph Thorndike, director of the Tax History Project at Tax Analysts, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation on tax proposals and public perception of the tax code.