Happy birthday to Replacements' Chris Mars

Today's Morning Edition is from "Buck Hill," the Replacements' tribute to the Burnsville ski slope. Former Replacements drummer Chris Mars turns 56 Wednesday.

Mars left the band in 1990 and released several solo albums.

But then he dropped out of the music business to devote himself full time to painting. His art has been displayed in many galleries around the U.S. and Canada, including the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

He returned to music briefly in 2013 when he contributed a tune to "Songs For Slim," a fundraiser that helped pay the medical bills of his former band mate Slim Dunlap.