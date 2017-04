Improv pioneer Dudley Riggs on comedy, jazz and the flying trapeze

Founder of the influential Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis, Dudley Riggs is a pioneer of improvisational theater.

Dudley Riggs inside Minnesota Public Radio Evan Frost | MPR News

Now, Riggs is out with a new memoir, "Flying Funny: My Life Without a Net." It documents his early years traveling the country as a circus performer and trapeze artist and explains how discovering jazz inspired his ground-breaking — and controversial — approach to live performance.

