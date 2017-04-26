Hodges rescinds appointment of north Minneapolis precinct inspector

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau and Mayor Betsy Hodges discuss the findings of an internal investigation by the department into the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark.

Hours after her police chief announced staff changes, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges overruled Chief Janee Harteau on one of them.

The police department announced Wednesday that it was promoting high-profile inspector Michael Kjos to a Deputy Chief position — and replacing him with former police officers' union head John Delmonico as leader of the Fourth Precinct in north Minneapolis.

The changes were scheduled to take effect in August.

But a response released later by the mayor said Hodges was rescinding Delmonico's promotion.

"At this moment in the life of North Minneapolis, we need another kind of leadership for the next phase of the work that we are doing to build trust and transform relationships between police and community," Hodges said in her statement, issued by a spokesman shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. "Therefore, I have informed Chief Harteau that he will not serve as inspector of the Fourth Precinct."

Hodges said in her statement that the chief, whom Hodges appointed to a second term in 2015, had been a good steward of the department. But the move also comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released a report last month critical of the coordination between police and City Hall in the wake of the Jamar Clark shooting in November 2015.

The report on the 18-day demonstration outside the 4th Precinct station — the same station Lt. Delmonico was set to command — said in part:

"The role Chief Harteau played was inconsistent over the course of the occupation, in part because Mayor Hodges led the decision-making and operational processes at different points, which is legally within her authority based on the City Charter. The apparent strained relationship between Mayor Hodges and Chief Harteau, and the mayor's unfamiliarity with the implications of the terminology she used when in charge, likely contributed to the inconsistent direction given to MPD personnel and the resulting frustration among officers over poor communication and inconsistent, uncoordinated leadership."

Hodges faces challengers as she seeks a second term. One of her opponents, former Minneapolis NAACP president Nekima Levy-Pounds, was critical of the mayor in the weeks following the Clark shooting.

"I don't make this decision lightly," Hodges said in her statement about the planned police promotions. "I have supported [Chief Harteau's] major personnel decisions. She has been a strong partner with me in advancing the most progressive policing work that any city in America is doing."