How we got into a nuclear standoff with an impoverished dictatorship

Kim Jong Un Eugene Hoshiko | AP

A special report from Neal Conan on the historical background and context for the nuclear standoff with North Korea. Trump administration officials brief the US Senate today on the possibilities of diplomacy and the sobering military problem of a nuclear-armed Korea. Experts say the options are complicated and the consequences are great.

Three experienced foreign policy pros share their insights:

Christopher Hill, former assistant secretary of state, former North Korea negotiator, and former US ambassador to South Korea. Now dean of the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

Sheila Miyoshi Jager, professor of East Asian studies at Oberlin College. Author of "Brothers at War: The Unending Conflict in Korea."

Michele Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, former under-secretary of defense and now a senior fellow at Harvard University's Belfer Center.

Neal Conan is host of "Truth, Politics and Power" from PRX. Former host of NPR's "Talk of the Nation."