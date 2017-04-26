Crews search Mississippi River for missing U of M student

Crews are searching the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis for a missing University of Minnesota student who apparently was swept into the water.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says Grant Keiner told Park Police officers that he and his 22-year-old roommate Christopher Stanley climbed a fence to sit along the river.

Keiner said a large wave swept him into the river and over St. Anthony Falls. Keiner said he got out of the water but could not find Stanley.

The incident happened shortly before sunset Tuesday at Water Power Park.

Park Police officers searched the shore, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office searched the water near the park Tuesday night and Wednesday for Stanley.

The university says Stanley is enrolled in the College of Biological Sciences.