Climate change means too much water for some, too little for others

A water shortage in Ranila village forces residents to walk more than a mile to get water from a well (left). Netafim executive Naty Barak and an agronomist who goes by the name Rogi in Kibbutz Hatzerim's Jojoba plantation (right).

Scientists say most people on Earth will first experience climate change in terms of water — either too much or too little.

This APM Reports documentary, "Thirsty Planet," explores some of the most salient problems and solutions regarding water by visiting two countries where water issues are critical: India and Israel.

Stephen Smith, narrator and executive editor of APM Reports.

