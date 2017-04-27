Climate change means too much water for some, too little for others

Scientists say most people on Earth will first experience climate change in terms of water — either too much or too little.
This APM Reports documentary, "Thirsty Planet," explores some of the most salient problems and solutions regarding water by visiting two countries where water issues are critical: India and Israel.
Stephen Smith, narrator and executive editor of APM Reports.
