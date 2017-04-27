Demme directed iconic rock film with the Talking Heads

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Girlfriend is Better" by the Talking Heads from the 1984 concert film "Stop Making Sense."

The film was directed by Jonathan Demme, who died Wednesday at the age of 73.

He created it from three live performances in Los Angeles and critics have called it one of the greatest rock movies ever made. One of the iconic images in the film is lead singer David Byrne's white suit, which keeps getting bigger. By the time they get to this song, which includes the title of the film, Byrne's suit is absurdly large.