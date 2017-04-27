How Trump's tax plan could affect Minnesota companies

It's Congress's turn to respond to President Trump's tax proposal that calls for tax cuts across the board.

It's short on details, but one item that potentially has bipartisan support is lowering the corporate tax rate.

That could spur new investment and entice American companies like Medtronic and Pentair to bring their headquarters back to the United States.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Paul Vaaler, a professor at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, about how the proposal would affect Minnesota companies.