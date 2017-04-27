Ivanka Trump microphone quip draws criticism for Fox host

Ivanka Trump arrives at a gala dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit on April 25 in Berlin.

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he enjoys Ivanka Trump's voice and wasn't making a joke "about anything else" when he mentioned that he liked the way she held a microphone.

Watters made the comment while hosting "The Five" on Fox News Channel on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father's attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: "I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."

The moment sparked online criticism from MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz.

FOX, clean it up. Microphone comments? Comments on hosts dresses? Get rid of those who cannot measure up. #enough #stepup #blatant #shame — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 26, 2017

Congratulations, Jesse Watters, you're a disgusting pig as well as being a racist moron. https://t.co/lZbydxIV7l — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 26, 2017

Watters explained on Twitter, "On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else."