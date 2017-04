New rift opens between Minneapolis mayor, police chief

Mayor Betsy Hodges issued a statement last night, saying she was halting the promotion of a veteran police officer.

That announcement came just hours after Chief Janee Harteau promoted Lt. John Delmonico to one of the highest-profile positions in the department: Leadership of the 4th Precinct in north Minneapolis. Hodges said north Minneapolis needs "another kind of leadership."

