Minnesota State Fair adds Usher to grandstand lineup

Pat O'Neill prepares equipment at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand stage for opening day in 2011.

The Grandstand tradition of throwback artists continues this summer at the Minnesota State fair.

Tickets are on sale now for many grandstand shows at this year's incarnation of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The fair added some new performers this week, and says it'll add more in the near future.

Here's the main attractions so far:

• Nickelback — Thursday, Aug. 24; $65-80; Daughtry will open.

• Jim Gaffigan — Saturday, Aug. 26; $50-60.

• Toby Keith — Sunday, Aug. 27; $23-101; 3 Doors Down will open.

• Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — Monday, Aug. 28; $29.

• John Mellencamp — Tuesday, Aug. 29; $49-64; Carlene Carter will open.

• Pentatonix — Wednesday, Aug. 30; $40-50; The fair says there will be "very limited seating" for this show.

• Usher — Thursday, Aug. 31; $72-97.

• State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals — Sunday, Sept. 3; free admission.

• Sam Hunt — Monday, Sept. 4; $58-68; LANCO and Ryan Follese will open.