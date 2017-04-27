The man behind the Mars rover on exploring space

Kobie Boykins Courtesy of NASA

Kobie Boykins is one of the few people on Earth who can truly call themselves a Mars explorer. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer designed critical parts of all the NASA spacecraft that have roamed the red planet in the last two decades. His solar arrays helped power the Opportunity rover long after its expected lifespan on Mars.

More recently, he helped create the Mars Science Laboratory, called Curiosity, that landed in 2012. Boykins is also on the front lines of science communication for NASA. He speaks about Mars and the future of space exploration at the Fitzgerald Theater Thursday night at 7 p.m. as part of the National Geographic Live series.

Audio of Boykins' interview with host Tom Weber will be available later this afternoon