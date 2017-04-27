U of M Prof: At 100 days, Trump still facing ethics issues

Professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota Richard Painter, who was also a top ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, gave an update on his lawsuit against President Trump.

Painter is suing Trump for violating the Constitution's Emolument Clause. His suit challenges the president's business assets and claims that even if the president transferred all his business to family members, this still violates the Constitution.

