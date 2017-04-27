Minn. teacher leads National Black Anthem in Oval Office

Teachers from across the country met Wednesday at the White House with President Trump. That includes Abdul Wright, Minnesota's 2016 Teacher of the Year. Wright teaches eighth-grade language arts at The Best Academy, a charter school in Minneapolis.

Tom Weber talked with Wright about what happened in the Oval Office before the formal ceremony. One of the teachers suggested they say the Pledge of Allegiance to begin, something many kids do at school every day.

When that was finished, Wright spoke up and made his own request: To sing the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The president said yes.