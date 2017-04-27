Yanez's defense team loses appeal to move trial in Castile's death

Officer Jeronimo Yanez Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

A state appeals court has rejected a request by a police officer's defense team to move his trial for the shooting death of Philando Castile.

Attorneys for Jeronimo Yanez wanted the trial to be moved outside of Ramsey County, where they argue it will be difficult to find unbiased jurors. Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III rejected that argument earlier this month.

Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6. Yanez also faces two counts for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Defense attorneys were hoping that the Minnesota Court of Appeals would overturn Leary's decision.

One reason the appeals court rejected the request by the defense is Leary left open the possibility that Yanez' attorneys could file another request at the district level to move the trial if they fail to find unbiased jurors in Ramsey County.

Defense attorneys have recommended holding the trial in Duluth, Hastings, St. Cloud or Brainerd.