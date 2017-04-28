After 25 years as 'Apollo of St. Paul,' Arnellia's is closing

Sonya Troy, center, took a break from her volunteer waitstaff position to hit the dance floor at Arnellia's on Thursday. Troy said she's one of the "original foxes" who worked for Arnellia Allen when she first opened the club 25 years ago. 