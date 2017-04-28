Friday Roundtable: When books get adapted for the screen

When a world your favorite author created comes to life in your imagination it's magical. When Hollywood makes a version that's dramatically different, it can ruin a good book.

MPR News host Kerri Miller asked three bibliophiles to discuss the transition of books to the silver and small screens. Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, Seena Hodges, Associate Vice President of Strategy and Communication for Minnesota Philanthropy Partners and Matt Keliher, the manager of SubText Books here in St. Paul, spoke about what separates film flops from their favorites.