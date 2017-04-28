Poetry Friday: The final week

In honor of National Poetry Month, The Thread is celebrating Poetry Fridays. Each Friday in April, we will publish a selection of poetry from local independent publishing houses Graywolf Press, Milkweed Editions and Coffee House Press.

Today's selections come from Eleni Sikelianos, Layli Long Soldier and Chris Santiago.

Collections featured on Poetry Friday Courtesy of publishers

The book is the house

The book is the house where the bodies are buried

the book is the catacombs where the corpses enumerate

the book is the joy is the place where the copses unfold happy, fragrant, & shining

the book is the meat sliding inside the bear and the bear inside its blanketing fur

the book is the joy was lost on the horizon

as hours flooded in

the trees kissed across the distances, & the sun

mirrored

in its pages the lake

therefore lung-ed as any animal I leaf

the wide pages flammable with life



"The book is a house" from "Make Yourself Happy." Copyright © 2017 by Eleni Sikelianos. Used with the permission of Coffee House Press.





Whereas Statement

"Whereas Statement" from "WHEREAS." Copyright © 2017 by Layli Long Soldier. Used with the permission of Graywolf Press.

Tula

One night I am my grandfather.It's summer; no wind.My daughter has foundwork & love in another world.The pictures of her son lookalmost white.Her political brother's in prison. The youngestfloatsfacedown in a river.It's a season of abduction.God is under house arrest.Doors hang open.The day before, I saw a man so heavy with bloodhis soul couldn't rise out of his body.I should send word I'm dying butno one can move, not evento wipe the sweat from their eyes.Noon, not a sound: even the songbirdsare under martial law.

"Tula" from "Tula." Copyright © 2016 by Chris Santiago. Used with the permission of Milkweed Editions.



