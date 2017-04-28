Economists Louis Johnston and Chris Farrell on the economy at 100 day point

Johnston, Farrell MPR Photo/Tom Weber

MPR's Gary Eichten asks economists Louis Johnston and Chris Farrell to size up the condition of the economy at the 100 day point in the Trump administration.

Chris Farrell is APM's chief economics correspondent, economics editor of Marketplace Money and a graduate of Stanford University and the London School of Economics. He's the author of several books, including "Right on the Money."

Louis Johnston is professor of economics at St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict. He's a contributor to the Robert Frank and Ben Bernanke textbooks, "Principles of Economics."

Gary Eichten is former longtime host and news director at Minnesota Public Radio. He moderated the discussion April 27, 2017 for Senior College at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.