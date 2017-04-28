Pedestian struck and killed on metro freeway

For the second time this week, a pedestrian has been struck and killed on a metro freeway.

The latest incident happened early Friday. The State Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck lost control and rolled his vehicle on northbound Interstate 494, just south of Interstate 394 in Minnetonka around 1:15 a.m.

Authorities said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Sartell, got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the northbound lanes of I-494, but was struck by an oncoming car and killed.

The driver of that car, a 51-year-old Maple Grove man, was also hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Burnsville when she walked onto Interstate 35W just before 3 a.m. She was struck and killed by a Jeep northbound on the freeway near Highway 13.