The Jam was popular in the UK and with critics in the U.S.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "In the City," the very first single by The Jam.

Saturday is the 40th anniversary of its release.

Although they never achieved much commercial success in the U.S., The Jam would become critical darlings and enormously popular in their homeland of England.

Subsequent singles would achieve the rare feat of debuting on the U.K. pop chart at No. 1. In 1982 at the height of their popularity, leader Paul Weller broke up the band. Despite lucrative offers over the years, Weller has refused to cash in and participate in a Jam reunion concert.