Photos: Young Muslim boxer gets her first bout in a hijab


1 Amaiya Zafar is greeted by her grandmother, Lake Carter, at the Spring Fling United boxing event — the first sanctioned fight for Zafar. 
2 Zafar spends time alone for afternoon prayer before the fight. 
3 Zafar posed with her team of coaches from Circle of Discipline in Minneapolis. 
4 Zafar changed into her boxing shoes in preparation for her first fight. 
5 Head coach Sankara Frazier helps Zafar put on her gloves. 
6 Zafar and Frazier watch teammates fight. 
7 Zafar puts on her head gear before her first sanctioned fight at the Spring Fling United States Amateur Boxing event. 
8 Zafar walks out to the ring through a crowd of cheering supporters before her fight. 
9 Supporters take photos as Zafar heads to her bout. 
10 Amaiya Zafar and Isabella Hendrickson touch gloves before the start of their fight. 
11 Last fall, Zafar was disqualified before she could fight at the Sugar Bert Boxing National Championships. Her opponent, acknowledging the unfairness of it all, gave her the championship belt she'd won. 
12 Hendrickson and Zafar faced off as the last main event at the Spring Fling. 
13 At 13, Zafar started working out in her garage, learning the punches, and studying fight videos. And once she set foot in a real boxing gym, she says, "I was like dang, that's it. I'm in love." 
14 Zafar in the corner between rounds with coaches Sankara Frazier, left, and Adonis Frazier, right. 
15 Because it is difficult to find female boxers at the lighter weights, Zafar gained weight and Hendrickson lost weight so they could fight in the bout. 
16 Supporters cheer on Amaiya Zafar as she fights. 
17 In a split decision, Isabella Hendrickson is announced as the winner. 
18 Acknowledging the significance of Zafar's first fight, she, Hendrickson and their coaches hug after the match. 
19 After the fight, a crowd of media, supporters and family gathers around Zafar. "Even if I never got my chance to compete in the ring, I was still fighting for the little girls that come into the gym and work with me now and are learning from me now," she said earlier in the week. 