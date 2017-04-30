St. Paul mayoral candidate Dai Thao fires campaign manager after reported allegations

A St. Paul City council member has fired the manager of his mayoral campaign after allegations in a TV news report that she solicited a campaign contribution from a city lobbyist.

Fox 9 reports that Thao's campaign manager, Angela Marlow, asked for a contribution from the lobbyist or one of the lobbyist's clients after a meeting at a coffee shop on Selby Avenue in February. A text reportedly received by the lobbyist from Marlow offered to "rethink the issue" after an exchange about campaign contributions.

The story did not identify the lobbyist or the issue that he or she had allegedly discussed with Thao, nor what clients the lobbyist might have been working for. Such a solicitation could be a violation of federal and state law.

Asked about the report by MPR, Thao denied doing anything wrong.

"I did not," he said. "I don't know anything about it," Thao said. Marlow did not respond to a request for comment.

Dai Thao campaigning at Murray Middle School in St. Paul, Minn. on April 29, 2017. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Thao was first elected in 2013 to St. Paul's Ward 1 council seat when Melvin Carter stepped down to work for the state of Minnesota. Thao was the first Hmong-American to win a seat on the city council and was re-elected in 2015.

Thao is now contending to be the first mayor of Hmong ancestry.

The mayoral race in St. Paul is shifting into high gear. Sunday is the final of four weekend days of precinct caucuses and ward conventions intended to send delegates to the June 17 city convention. Thao had a strong showing Saturday at the Ward 6 convention in the city's northeast corner.

Thao, former city council members Melvin Carter and Pat Harris and former school board member Tom Goldstein have been battling for the nomination of the city's dominant party for this fall's election, the first time the mayor's office hasn't had an incumbent running for re-election since 2001.

Green Party candidate Elizabeth Dickinson and former mayoral contender Tim Holden are also heading for the ballot in November -- the first time an open mayoral seat has been on a ranked choice ballot.