Trump's absence loomed large at annual White House correspondents' dinner

Will Ferrell performs onstage during <em>Full Frontal With Samantha Bee's</em> Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner at in Washington, D.C., Saturday.
Will Ferrell performs onstage during Full Frontal With Samantha Bee's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner at in Washington, D.C., Saturday. 