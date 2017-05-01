1 killed, 3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash

Police say they're investigating a fatal four-vehicle pile-up in Minneapolis caused by two drivers who ran a red light.

The crash Sunday caused the death of one man and injured four others. Authorities say three people in one of the vehicles that ran a red light fled from the crash scene. Police have found one of the three.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the man who was fatally injured was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.