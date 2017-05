There are three weeks to go before the Legislature's required session adjournment.

There are three weeks to go before the Legislature's required session adjournment, and this week is shaping up as a pivotal one. With Republicans who dominate the Legislature eager to complete their budget work, they still have yet to cut a deal with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with state Capitol reporter Brian Bakst for a status check.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.