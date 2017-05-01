DNR warns Minnesota dog owners of disease spread by raccoons

A raccoon hangs from a tree. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Minnesota is seeing a rising number of cases of canine distemper contracted by dogs and spread by raccoons, state conservation officials said Monday.

Cases have been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties and sick raccoons also have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi counties, the state Natural Resources and Health departments said in a statement.

"The canine distemper virus is found throughout the state and a few cases are reported every year, but there seems to be a rise in reports this year," said Dr. Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health supervisor for the DNR.

The canine distemper virus does not affect humans but it can look like rabies, the departments said, adding that pet owners should ensure dogs are current on vaccines and pets should be kept away from sick or dead wildlife.

• American Veterinary Medical Association: Canine distemper is a serious disease

The disease can be spread through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva. People should stay away from sick raccoons and dead wildlife should be left alone, officials said.

If disposal is necessary, "the animal can be buried where it is found or picked up with a plastic garbage bag using gloves and placed in the garbage," the DNR said, adding that some municipalities may have an animal control officer who can assist.

According to the natural resources and health agencies, "canine distemper virus affects the central nervous system of mammals such as raccoons, foxes, wolves and skunks. Infected animals behave abnormally, losing their fear of humans, stumbling, shaking and can appear to be overly friendly. Other symptoms include sneezing, coughing and discharge from the eyes and nose."