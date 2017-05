Elvis and Priscilla wed 50 years ago

Elvis Presley AFP | Getty Images

Today's Morning Edition music is from Elvis Presley with "Hawaiian Wedding Song" from the wedding scene in the movie "Blue Hawaii." Fifty years ago Monday Elvis got hitched for real.

He married Priscilla Beaulieu in a private suite at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. The eight-minute ceremony was officiated by a Nevada Supreme Court justice.

Their daughter Lisa Marie was born nine months later. Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973.