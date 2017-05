GOP chooses Minneapolis businesswoman as new state party chair

Jennifer Carnahan is the new chair of the state Republican Party. Carnahan, a Minneapolis businesswoman, was elected Saturday at the State Central Committee meeting in St. Cloud.

She pulled ahead of three Republican insiders — Chris Fields, deputy chair of the committee, national committeeman Rick Rice, and David Hann, former GOP Senate minority leader.

To hear her interview with Tom Weber use the audio player above.