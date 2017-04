Newseum event explores politics of climate change

Mega rains are becoming more widespread William Lager | MPR News

The politics of climate change in Washington DC today. A panel discussion held at the Newseum on the day of the People's Climate Movement March in Washington, April 29, 2017.

Moderated by Greg Dalton, host of the Commonwealth Club of California's "Climate One" series.

Guests include:

May Boeve, executive director of 350.org.

Debbie Dooley, co-founder of the Tea Party Movement.

Neela Banerjee, senior correspondent, Inside Climate News.

Steve Hayes, editor-in-chief, The Weekly Standard.