Political Junkie: funding through fall and the next 100 days

A government shut down was averted with a $1 Trillion spending bill. President Trump invited the president of the Philippines to visit the White House, and he marked his first 100 days in office not at the White House Correspondents Dinner but at a rally with supporters in Pennsylvania.

There's been no shortage of news for guest host Jana Shortal to discuss with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin.