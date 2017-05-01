May Day protests begin in the Twin Cities

Protesters demanding better conditions for apartment tenants, retail store janitors and immigrants are holding May Day rallies around the Twin Cities Monday.

In downtown Minneapolis, five people blocked a main entrance to the Marquette Plaza building — which houses Citizenship and Immigration Services offices. Around 30 others stood on the steps, chanting and holding signs.

Israel Aranda, one of the protesters, said the federal government should show compassion toward all immigrants — even those who are undocumented.

"We don't believe that people should be deported. We don't believe that people who are already here and who are already sustaining their families — we think they should stay here and continue contributing to this economy," he said.

Other demonstrations today included a rally in support of janitors at a Home Depot in northeast Minneapolis, a protest at the south Minneapolis offices of a landlord and a gathering at the state Capitol.