Unpaid traffic tickets leave people with low-incomes in debt

Low-income drivers can fall into debt with traffic tickets, and there are serious consequences. When they cannot afford to pay the ticket, they rack up fines and lose their driver's license.

Rep. Nick Zerwas, R- Elk River, University of Minnesota professor Chris Uggen, and the CEO of Diversion Solutions, Scott Adkisson discussed why this spiral of debt disproportionately affects low income households and people of color.

To hear the segment use the audio player above.