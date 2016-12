Sunshine today, Friday flakes; wet on Christmas

Dec 22, 2016, 9:20 AM

Ron Trenda

Be ready for anything when it comes to weather in Minnesota. Other than a direct hit from a hurricane, we see it all. Warmth and sunshine are on tap for today, and our high temps will be unusually warm, with upper 30s over much of central and southern Minnesota: Our average high temperature is only 25…