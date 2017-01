Political Junkie: Is Trump damaging his relationship with Americans?

Ken Rudin Courtesy Doby Photography/NPR

Gallup polls are showing low approval ratings for President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Trump is at 40 percent, compared to President Barack Obama's pre-inauguration approval rating of 78 percent.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about why that might be.

