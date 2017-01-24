Hear Governor Mark Dayton's 2017 State of the State Address

Dayton 2017 State of the State Address Scott Takushi | Pioneer Press via AP

Hear Governor Mark Dayton's 2017 State of the State Address, given in the House of Representatives chamber in the newly restored Minnesota State Capitol.

Address given at 7 pm January 23, 2017. He gave most of the speech before collapsing, and then leaving the House chamber on his own steam. MPR political editor Mike Mulcahy hosted the live broadcast.

To listen to the speech, click the audio player above.

