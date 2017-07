Truckers forced to work for pennies per hour

USA Today reporter Brett Murphy has been investigating exploitation of truckers.

His reporting says that Target is one of many companies that contracted with California trucking companies that exploited drivers. Drivers were forced into debt to buy rigs. To pay back the debt, truckers can work up to 20 hours a day for pennies per hour. Murphy calls them "modern-day indentured servant(s)."

