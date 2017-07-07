How a futuristic dome city was nearly built in northern Minnesota

Ten residents of the Swatara, Minn., area walk through Anoka on their 170-mile trek to the state Capitol on Jan. 24, 1973.

A futuristic dome city was never built on the swamps of north central Minnesota. It nearly happened back in the early 1970s, but the plans were abandoned.

A big reason for that was Terry Mejdrich.

"It was totally impractical for the time," Mejdrich said. "I mean, they were going to dome the city, but dome it with what? The technology wasn't available to build a dome a quarter mile in diameter and probably 4 or 5 hundred feet high."

Terry Mejdrich led the resistance against the Experimental City. John Enger | MPR News

Mejdrich was a young math teacher when he started hearing rumors about the Minnesota Experimental City, or MXC. It was proposed by Athelstan Spilhaus — a famous inventor, meteorologist and futurist, who ran the Institute of Technology at the University of Minnesota.

Athelstan Spilhaus Courtesy of the University of Minnesota Archives 1932

Spilhaus wanted to build an entire city designed for scientific advancement. It would house 250,000 people in ever-changing modular buildings. There would be monorail systems and moving walkways. The city was supposed to be self-sustaining, so plans involved high rise parking garages filled with beef cattle, and a power plant.

All of this would be built under a massive geodesic dome, right on top of Mejdrich's hometown of Swatara, Minn.

"At first I didn't believe it," Mejdrich said. "It sounded crazy."

But Ford, Boeing and Honeywell had all invested. So had the state Legislature. It was expected to cost $4 billion. It sounded like a sure thing, and Mejdrich did not want to live under a dome.

"It was kind of overwhelming," he said. "I'm a farm kid. I'm more comfortable picking up a shotgun and heading for the woods."

A sketch of Spilhaus' Experimental City plan by Russell Habermann of the Minnesota Sea Grant. Courtesy of Sharon Moen

At just 26 years old, he led a group of friends and neighbors to fight the experimental city. Hundreds joined him. They rented buses and protested in St. Paul. Some of them even made signs, and marched 170 miles from Swatara to the capitol building.

And they won. In 1973 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency voted to abandon the project amid local opposition and concerns about cost and feasibility.

Sen. Walter Mondale greets farmers and other citizens protesting the development of MXC in 1973. Courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society

Mejdrich still lives on a piece of his family's homestead down the road from Swatara. It was always small but these days, the unincorporated community is looking pretty sparse.

There are about a dozen homes. The general store, where a younger Mejdrich bought his groceries, went under the in the 1980s. The old church building is being auctioned off by the county, and the Swatara school is empty. Most of the windows are busted out. For awhile, somebody used is as a makeshift horse barn.

Mejdrich sees the lack of domes and moving walkways as a victory for the local community. Not everyone agrees.

The Swatara school has been empty for years. John Enger | MPR News

Richard Fleming owns the old Swatara school. He was living in Detroit Lakes but bought the place last year after reading about the 1970s experimental city dreams online. He and his wife are homeschooling a few of their 10 kids in a pair of trailer houses out front, while they renovate.

"They were going to build a dome over the town," he said. "It was just the perfect sci-fi setting."

For Fleming, the idea of the dome city still resonates. If they can't live under a dome, he said living in a place where a dome was nearly built is the next best thing.

Swatara is a small unincorporated community 160 miles north of Minneapolis, here on June 22, 2017. But 50 years ago, it nearly became a city of 250,000 built under a massive geodesic dome. John Enger | MPR News

The closest operating business to Swatara is a bar about four miles away, called the Corner Club. The poster behind the bar dates back to the 1980s. It shows a model holding a bottle of Schmidt lager. Her crop top tee shirt reads 'Honest to Minnesota'

Science educator and writer Sharon Moen talked to people at the Corner Club a few years ago, while researching a book "With Tomorrow in Mind" on Athelstan Spilhaus. She understands why the dome city was a tough sell. Even so, she thinks it was as a missed opportunity.

Spilhaus was striving to perfect the modern city, and she said, he got really close. We had just landed on the moon, why not build a city under a dome in rural Aitkin County?

But by the early '70s that faith in science was dwindling, and not just in Swatara.

Moen said what happened Swatara is still happening all over the country. She said it's playing out over and over on the news — in stump speeches to coal miners.

"It's people that are so afraid of changing their lives, or livelihoods," she said. "Gripping on as hard as they can to something that is crumbling. There's going to be nothing to hold on to. It's going to be rotted."

Sharon Moen wrote a book about Athelstan Spilhaus and his work. John Enger | MPR News

At 4 p.m. on a recent Thursday a handful of local guys relaxed at the bar. The Corner Club doesn't stock Schmidt anymore so Herb Stansberry drinks Bud Light. He talked about the old days, like when the Schmidt beer girl on the poster came to the bar and signed copies. And when a bunch of academics from the cities tried to build a dome over Swatara.

"No, I didn't want it," he said. "What the hell would I want it for? I would have moved out of here if it happened. If I wanted to live in a friggin city I'd move to a city."

He admits Swatara has seen better days, but says it's still better than some big city — especially one under a dome.