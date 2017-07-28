Vikings begin final training camp in Mankato and more Minnesota sports

The Twins begin a three-game series in Oakland tonight, hoping to snap their four-game losing streak.

The WNBA's best team, the Minnesota Lynx, are in Atlanta tonight to take on the Dream. And the Loons host D.C. United tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, college and pro football teams are starting to get ready for the upcoming season.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker about this week in Minnesota sports.

Click the audio player to hear their conversation.