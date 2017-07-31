Roadwork flagger struck in Anoka Co.; condition grave

A 33-year-old woman working as a flagger on a road construction project in East Bethel was fighting for her life Monday after being hit by a car.

Anoka County authorities said in a statement that the 19-year-old driver in the crash may have been distracted at the time, although they didn't offer details about the nature of the distraction.

According to the statement, Anoka County deputies were called to the intersection of 7th Street and 237th Avenue in East Bethel. They found the woman, a sign holder for a street construction crew, in grave condition at the scene. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the car, from East Bethel, didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol, said Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paul Sommer.

The crash is under investigation. Neither the driver nor the injured worker have been identified.