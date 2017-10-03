Twins aim to feel welcome in New York

Minnesota Twins hitter Jason Castro, right, is welcomed at home by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman Oct. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.

We will find out tonight how welcome the Twins feel in New York.

They will play the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the one game American League Wild Card match up.

The Twins are hoping to snap a nine-game post season losing streak against the Yankees that dates back to 2004. Ervin Santana will start for the Twins against Yankee ace Luis Severino.

If you want some company watching the game, fans have been invited to come out to Target Field where you can view the game from the comfort of the Delta 360 Sky Club. Gates 6 and 29 open at 6:00. Game time is 7:09.

For more information, click the audio player above.