APM Special Report: Vietnam and the presidency

Presidential advisors at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Tom Fitzsimmons/John F. Kennedy Library Foundation 2006

Some of the nation's foremost historians, journalists, veterans and presidential advisers were convened at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston to discuss the lessons and legacy of the Vietnam War.

You can hear insights from advisers to presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon, and journalists who covered the Vietnam War in the APM special report, "Vietnam and the Presidency."

It was produced by Stephen Smith and Kate Ellis of American RadioWorks in 2006.

To listen to the report, click the audio player above.