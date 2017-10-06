Thread Book Hour: Jacqueline Woodson 'Talking Volumes'

Jacqueline Woodson, author of "Another Brooklyn" and "Brown Girl Dreaming." Winner of the Newbery Award and the National Book Award.

Interviewed by Kerri Miller at the Fitzgerald Theatre for the "Talking Volumes" series on September 27, 2017.

Jacqueline Woodson is a poet and novelist. She won the National Book Award for "Brown Girl Dreaming." Her latest novel is "Another Brooklyn," an autobiographical exploration of childhood friendships in 1970s New York. It was nominated for the National Book Award.